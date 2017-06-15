Olympic dreams for Afghan amputees
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul. It took a pair of landmines that severed Mohammad's legs for him to find his life's passion for swimming in land-locked Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Faced with an uncertain future in a country where many war victims face lifetimes of suffering, Mohammad's life changed when a U.S. government official arranged for him to receive treatment, physical therapy, and education in the United...more
It was there that Mohammad first learned to swim, and put him on a track to what he hopes will eventually be sporting glory at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
His dreams of competing in the Olympics have been dashed before, when he failed to make the cut for the summer games in London in 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
However nothing in Afghanistan is easy. Mohammad says his application to the Mexico games has been delayed by conflicting details on his identification papers, a common problem in Afghanistan where many people, including Mohammad, don't know their...more
His prosthetic legs have begun to wear after eight years, and a clinic in the United States has offered to provide treatment. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Mohammad's application for an American visa was denied last year, however, with the State Department saying he had not proved that he would willingly return to Afghanistan. He is working to reapply for a visa. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
No matter what happens, Mohammad says the pool has become a comforting place, because in the water it does not matter that he lost his legs. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The lack of resources for a world-class training program makes it difficult for the members of the Afghan paralympic swimming team who don't have access to international facilities and support. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Zubair Haidari 38, poses for a picture after his practice in a swimming pool in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Under the neon glow
London gallery "God's Own Junkyard" is filled with hundreds of bright neon artworks and kitsch memorabilia that shine a light on the luminescent craft.
Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
A strong earthquake hits southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico .
Olympics for Seniors
Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...
India this week
Our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.