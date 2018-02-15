Edition:
Olympic wipeouts

Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. during the the Short Track Speed Skating 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
