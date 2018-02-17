On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Venue photo assistant Jihyun Kim escorts photographers following a victory ceremony at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A bus driver is reflected in a mirror while the biathlon is broadcast on television in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A server works in a restaurant outside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Park in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Olympic cauldron is seen through a window of a portable toilet at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A rail camera films a medal ceremony at the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A family gets their photograph taken by a robot inside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Media members ride a karaoke bus to a venue February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign points the way to the media center February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan sits next to Soohorang, the Olympic mascot, at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An armoured vehicle of the South Korean police stands in front of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) in the Alpensia mountain resort February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Security personnel react during windy weather at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Firefighters remove a fridge in a food stall that was blown over by the wind at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A policeman is seen throughout a chalet window in a hospitality village at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, South Korea February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Photographers wait for the competition to resume during the Pairs Skating short program competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A television camerawoman diagrams the action during the Pairs Skating short program February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The equipment of a news photographer is pictured in his room at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, South Korea February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lan cables are seen at a venue media center near the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Volunteers watch from the topmost row as the men's ice hockey team from Germany practices at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographers wait for the start of the Women�s 500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinal February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
