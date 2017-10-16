Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
