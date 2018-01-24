Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 24, 2018 | 7:09am IST

Oscar nominees

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
1 / 34
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 34
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 34
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 34
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 34
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 34
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 34
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 34
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
9 / 34
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
12 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Close
14 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 34
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 34
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 34
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 34
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 34
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
25 / 34
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 34
Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 34
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
28 / 34
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 04, 2017
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
29 / 34
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 34
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 34
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
32 / 34
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
33 / 34
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Next Slideshows

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Disney character Minnie Mouse is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

23 Jan 2018
Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

13 Jan 2018
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.

11 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

08 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine�s levels.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

ASEAN leaders in India

Pictures of ASEAN leaders who will be joining PM Narendra Modi at the Republic Day celebrations.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can return.

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx of migrants from the crisis-hit neighboring country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast