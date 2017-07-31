Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 6:45pm IST

Painted bodies

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 18
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 18
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 18
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 18
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 18
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 18
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 18
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 18
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 18
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 18
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Next Slideshows

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

28 Jul 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best India pictures from this week.

28 Jul 2017
Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...

27 Jul 2017
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

27 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Monkey business

Monkey business

India's fascination with the ancestors captured in pictures.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast