Parade of the skeletons

A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A family dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" take a selfie during the parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A couple dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" kisses. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" stands with her dog. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade while a woman takes a photograph from inside a vehicle. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Participants dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

