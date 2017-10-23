Parade of the skeletons
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A family dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" take a selfie during the parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A couple dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" kisses. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" stands with her dog. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade while a woman takes a photograph from inside a vehicle. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Participants dressed up as "Catrin and Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women dressed up as "Catrina" take part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A child dressed up as "Catrina" takes part in a parade. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
