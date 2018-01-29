Edition:
Paris under water

A street lamp and a tree are seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
