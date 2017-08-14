A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky over the statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Sierra de las Nieves nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and...more

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky over the statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Sierra de las Nieves nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close