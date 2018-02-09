Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY...more
A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
