Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 5:40am IST

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 16
Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 16
Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 16
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 16
Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 16
A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 16
The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 16
A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Next Slideshows

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Athletes train at the Pyeongchang Olympic venues on the eve of the opening ceremony.

08 Feb 2018
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

08 Feb 2018
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

07 Feb 2018
Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

05 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our top India pictures from this week.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.

India at Winter Olympics

India at Winter Olympics

Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast