Photos of the week

Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

