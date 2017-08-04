Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 5, 2017 | 4:05am IST

Photos of the week

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 20
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 20
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain August 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain August 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain August 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 20
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS

An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2, 2017. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2, 2017. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2, 2017. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
7 / 20
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 20
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated flash drives to smuggle outside information into North Korea, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated flash...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated flash drives to smuggle outside information into North Korea, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 20
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 20
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
11 / 20
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 20
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 20
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 20
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
16 / 20
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 20
White House advisor Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father President Donald Trump during a small business event at the White House in Washington, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisor Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father President Donald Trump during a small business event at the White House in Washington, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
White House advisor Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father President Donald Trump during a small business event at the White House in Washington, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 20
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Aug 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Aug 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Aug 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Gorakhpur children tragedy

Gorakhpur children tragedy

More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast