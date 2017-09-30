Photos of the week

Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the...more

Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

