Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 9:01pm IST

Photos of the week

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A member of the audience hands a P45 form (termination of employment tax form) to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners, at his home in Newton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims gash the forehead of a boy with a sword during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, as he is released on parole. Nevada Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
