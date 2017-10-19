Photos of the week
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sits on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Ohio, October 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kham
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India October 18, 2017....more
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstration in Paris, France, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A foot of a newborn Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar October 19, 2017 . REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members advancing in military vehicles in Kirkuk, Iraq October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during Diwali, or Deepavali, festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran October 13, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
