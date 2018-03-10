Edition:
Photos of the week

Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalva, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018

Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman daubed in colors kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018

A woman daubed in colors kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A woman daubed in colors kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, March 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018

A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water cannon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018

A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018

An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018

Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018

A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018

An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong, who is leading a special South Korean delegation. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong, who is leading a special South Korean delegation. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong, who is leading a special South Korean delegation. KCNA/via Reuters
A boy stands as an aid convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018

A boy stands as an aid convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A boy stands as an aid convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the center of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018

The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the center of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the center of Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet is sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018

A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet is sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet is sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018

A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
