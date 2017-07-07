Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 8, 2017 | 12:40am IST

Photos of the week

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A flooded road with fallen rocks is pictured in Hita in Oita Prefecture, Japan, after torrential rain hits, in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 5, 2017. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama, east of Raqqa, Syria July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Grime artist Rage, MC of Slew Dem Crew, performs during a radio show in central London, Britain, September 10, 2016. "Grime is a way to vent, a way to express yourself, it's a form of release. Grime is still developing and defining itself and I think it can only go from strength to strength... watch this space," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel July 6, 2017. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/GPO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
