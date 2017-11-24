Edition:
Photos of the week

A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh, November 21, 2017. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia November 20, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Boys play in the Stviga River on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
England's Jonny May during training in Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain, November 21, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Katsuo Saito, 89, who has leukaemia, uses an oxygen tube as he rests at his house in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
