Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 22, 2017 | 10:20pm IST

Photos of the week

Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
Shadows of people queuing to vote are cast on a wall during voting in Catalonia's regional elections outside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Shadows of people queuing to vote are cast on a wall during voting in Catalonia's regional elections outside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Shadows of people queuing to vote are cast on a wall during voting in Catalonia's regional elections outside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 20
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
3 / 20
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 20
President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 20
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams

First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
8 / 20
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 20
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
10 / 20
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
Close
11 / 20
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 20
Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatment center in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatment center in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatment center in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
13 / 20
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Close
15 / 20
A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, took charge as the president during a ceremony outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, took charge as the president during a ceremony outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, took charge as the president during a ceremony outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
16 / 20
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 20
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 20
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
19 / 20
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ringing in Christmas

Ringing in Christmas

'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.

India this week

India this week

Best of India from the week that was.

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as winter cold wave sweeps across India.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast