Photos of the week

Stanley Jones, 49, eats a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood caused by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Jones is a former Marine who suffers from epilepsy. His apartment which doesn't have a...more

Stanley Jones, 49, eats a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood caused by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Jones is a former Marine who suffers from epilepsy. His apartment which doesn't have a working stove or toilet still has mold in it. Living on a fixed income has made it difficult for him to find another place to live. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Close