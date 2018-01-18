Photos of the week
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan...more
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily...more
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A reddish glow is seen as lava drifts on the southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2017. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a...more
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
