Photos of the week
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, January 29, 2018. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims...more
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea, January 31, 2018. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took...more
Next Slideshows
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.