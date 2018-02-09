Photos of the week
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer
Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REUTERS/David Klein
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our top India pictures from this week.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
PM Modi in Palestine
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.
India at Winter Olympics
Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
#MeToo at New York Fashion Week
A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
North Korea missiles on parade
North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.