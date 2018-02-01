Pictures of the month: Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Amiens SC with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich Albion. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong, China December 9, 2016. Picture taken December 9, 2016. Wong Wai-kin/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
India unveils Budget 2018
India's government unveils its 2018-19 budget.
Dreams on ice in Kenya
Kenya's only ice hockey team, which practices on East Africa's only ice rink, has ambitions for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Yemen separatists capture Aden
Southern Yemeni separatists take control of the port city of Aden after days of fighting.
India launches new submarine
INS Karanj is India's third Scorpene-class submarine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI
India beat South Africa in first ODI in Durban.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.