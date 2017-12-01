Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1. REUTERS/Stringer
A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing its way through flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing its way through flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing its way through flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia, February 12. REUTERS/David Gray

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia, February 12. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia, February 12. REUTERS/David Gray
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Burning forest is seen during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aerial view shows combines harvesting wheat in a field of the Iskra farm outside the Siberian village of Kulun, the Uzhursky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, September 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows combines harvesting wheat in a field of the Iskra farm outside the Siberian village of Kulun, the Uzhursky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, September 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
An aerial view shows combines harvesting wheat in a field of the Iskra farm outside the Siberian village of Kulun, the Uzhursky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, September 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway, April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway, April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway, April 18. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, November 24. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS

A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, November 24. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, November 24. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine, September 29. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool

An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine, September 29. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine, September 29. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
An aerial view of an ice carousel cut out on a frozen lake by Janne Kapylehto using a chainsaw, in Vanhankaupunginlahti, Helsinki, January 16. LEHTIKUVA/Martti Kainulainen/via Reuters

An aerial view of an ice carousel cut out on a frozen lake by Janne Kapylehto using a chainsaw, in Vanhankaupunginlahti, Helsinki, January 16. LEHTIKUVA/Martti Kainulainen/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
An aerial view of an ice carousel cut out on a frozen lake by Janne Kapylehto using a chainsaw, in Vanhankaupunginlahti, Helsinki, January 16. LEHTIKUVA/Martti Kainulainen/via Reuters
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan, February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan, February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
An aerial view shows the remains of burnt homes from what residents said was the latest attack by armed men in Thonyor, Leer County, South Sudan, February 23. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 3. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 3. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia, April 3. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 6. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 6. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 6. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Black Rock City, a gathering of approximately 70,000 people that is created annually for the Burning Man arts and music festival is seen in an aerial photo shot over the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Black Rock City, a gathering of approximately 70,000 people that is created annually for the Burning Man arts and music festival is seen in an aerial photo shot over the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, September 02, 2017
Black Rock City, a gathering of approximately 70,000 people that is created annually for the Burning Man arts and music festival is seen in an aerial photo shot over the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An aerial view shows deforested land during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows deforested land during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
An aerial view shows deforested land during "Operation Green Wave" conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, to combat illegal logging in Apui, in the southern region of the state of Amazonas, Brazil, August 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India, April 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Italian Carabinieri officers ride their horses during the parade before the fifth practices for the Palio of Siena, Italy, August 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian Carabinieri officers ride their horses during the parade before the fifth practices for the Palio of Siena, Italy, August 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Italian Carabinieri officers ride their horses during the parade before the fifth practices for the Palio of Siena, Italy, August 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Tire marks of a harvester are seen on a freshly harvested field during a strong drought in Teba, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tire marks of a harvester are seen on a freshly harvested field during a strong drought in Teba, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Tire marks of a harvester are seen on a freshly harvested field during a strong drought in Teba, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 6. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Residents and tourists enjoy the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Smog is seen over the city during hazy weather in Tianjin, China, January 3. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, June 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, June 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, June 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida, September 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China, March 27. China Daily/via REUTERS

Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China, March 27. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China, March 27. China Daily/via REUTERS
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, June 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, June 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, June 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands in Lake Epecuen, a salty lake, near Carhue, Argentina, January 29. Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina/via Reuters

Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands in Lake Epecuen, a salty lake, near Carhue, Argentina, January 29. Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Nearly 2,000 people float in a line setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands in Lake Epecuen, a salty lake, near Carhue, Argentina, January 29. Prensa Municipio Adolfo Alsina/via Reuters
An aerial view shows the area affected by a fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 27. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows the area affected by a fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 27. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
An aerial view shows the area affected by a fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 27. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

