Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 8, 2017 | 3:05am IST

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in...more

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 25
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 25
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 25
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
5 / 25
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 25
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
7 / 25
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 25
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 25
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 25
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 25
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 25
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 25
A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
14 / 25
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 25
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 25
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase...more

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 25
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 25
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 25
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 25
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 25
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 25
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 25
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

05 Dec 2017
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

21 Nov 2017
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

21 Nov 2017
American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

20 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

India this week

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.

Tattooed women of Turkey

Tattooed women of Turkey

When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year: India

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast