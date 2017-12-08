Edition:
Pictures of the Year: India

A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Moeen Ali is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A man uses dumbbells during a practice session at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
People fly kites from roof tops as they celebrate Independence Day in the Old quarters of Delhi, India, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police personnel stand next to the dead bodies of the victims of a passenger train accident, outside a mortuary in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, India, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
A woman wades through a flooded village in Bihar, India August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Security forces march past the body of a man killed during violence in Panchkula, India, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2017
Stone pelters clash with police during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY The blood-covered hand of a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim man is seen during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
People attend the funeral of Ashiq Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday evening in north Kashmir's Zachaldara village, in Palhalan village of Baramulla district November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (Snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2016.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, August 17, 2017
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with iron hooks suspends from a crane during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A cricket fan gets her face painted before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in Kolkata, India June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
People travel in an auto rickshaw on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A Kashmiri student throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A Buddha statue is pictured in Tawang in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
