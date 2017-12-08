Pictures of the Year: India
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Moeen Ali is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man uses dumbbells during a practice session at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People fly kites from roof tops as they celebrate Independence Day in the Old quarters of Delhi, India, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police personnel stand next to the dead bodies of the victims of a passenger train accident, outside a mortuary in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, India, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A woman wades through a flooded village in Bihar, India August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, India...more
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Security forces march past the body of a man killed during violence in Panchkula, India, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stone pelters clash with police during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY The blood-covered hand of a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim man is seen during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People attend the funeral of Ashiq Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday evening in north Kashmir's Zachaldara village, in Palhalan village of Baramulla...more
Indian soldiers march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (Snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2016.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with iron hooks suspends from a crane during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A cricket fan gets her face painted before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in Kolkata, India June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People travel in an auto rickshaw on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri student throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Buddha statue is pictured in Tawang in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
SUPERPUTIN exhibit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
India this week
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Day of rage
Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.