Pictures of the year: Sports
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial in the Men's Aerials training during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, March 9. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Birtukan Fente of Ethiopia falls during a heat of the Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium, August 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Marin Honda of Japan performs the ladies Free Skating programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Audi Cup of China in Beijing, November 4. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Benfica's Mile Svilar carries the ball over the line as Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (not pictured) scores their first goal during the Champions League match between S.L. Benfica and Manchester United at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal,...more
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on at a match against Venezuela during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at the Monumental stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 5. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Judges watch Hannu Manninen of Finland in the Men's Nordic Combined Team Ski Jumping during the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Lahti, Finland, February, 26. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The peloton in action at Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France, during the 104th Tour de France cycling race in France, July 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium, London, August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in action during a bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, August 26. USA TODAY Sports/Mark J. Rebilas
Chicago White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera gets hit in the face while fouling the ball off the ground in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, May 30. USA TODAY Sports/Patrick Gorski
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff after the UEFA Europa League Final match against Ajax Amsterdam at the Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, May 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Croatia's Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 16. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Los Angeles Lakers guard Briante Weber comes face to face with Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay under the basket in the second half at Citizens Business Bank Arena in California, October 4. USA TODAY Sports/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
North Korea's synchronised swimming team practice under coach supervision during the World Aquatics Championships, Team Technical Final in Budapest, Hungary, July 18. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold in the men's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships at the London Stadium, London, August 11. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Neymar celebrates scoring Paris Saint-Germain's third goal with Dani Alves during a Champions League match against R.S.C. Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, October 18. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant dives from the Pont Alexandre III bridge into the River Seine in Paris, France, June 23. Paris transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Day with a variety of sporting events for the public, as the city...more
Roma's Francesco Totti is thrown into the air by teammates after his last game during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, May 28. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls down injured in the Men's 4 X 100 meters relay final during the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium, August 12. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Houston Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington makes the catch under pressure from the New England Patriots defense in the second half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 24. USA TODAY Sports/David Butler
Sergio Garcia of Spain smiles as he is presented the green jacket by last year's champion Danny Willett of England after winning the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, April 9. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out at second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada throws to first base during the ninth inning in Houston, Texas, September 21. USA TODAY Sports/Troy Taormina
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the 2017 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Britain, July 16. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores their third goal against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Final at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Wales, June 3. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Boxers Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in action during their bout for the IBF, IBO and WBA Super World Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium, London, April 29. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
San Francisco Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson misses a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Curtis Granderson during the second inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, September 24. USA TODAY Sports/Jake Roth
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. kneels down in front of Usain Bolt of Jamaica after the final of the Men's 100 Metres final during the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium, August 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A cricket match takes place between England and the West Indies during the Third Test in London, September 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Some members of the Cleveland Browns team kneel while others stand during the U.S. National Anthem before the start of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, September 24, 2017. USA TODAY Sports/Thomas J....more
