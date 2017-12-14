Edition:
Pilgrimage of the clowns

Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, December 13, 2017. The streets of Mexico City burst with sound and color as hundreds of clowns went on their annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Mexico's holiest shrine.

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, December 13, 2017. The streets of Mexico City burst with sound and color as hundreds of clowns went on their annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Mexico's holiest shrine. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clown Omarlin poses for a photo as he pays homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. This is reportedly the 29th year that clowns in bright clothes and neon-colored wigs marched through the bustling capital's street alongside a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clown Omarlin poses for a photo as he pays homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. This is reportedly the 29th year that clowns in bright clothes and neon-colored wigs marched through the bustling capital's street alongside a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns pose for a photo at the Basilica of Guadalupe. The event is no laughing matter, with clowns on their religious trek to thank the Virgin for work in 2017 and for prosperity in the new year.

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns pose for a photo at the Basilica of Guadalupe. The event is no laughing matter, with clowns on their religious trek to thank the Virgin for work in 2017 and for prosperity in the new year. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown carries a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A clown carries a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown is pictured as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A clown is pictured as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns are pictured as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns are pictured as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown walks with a stuffed toy dog as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A clown walks with a stuffed toy dog as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry figurines of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns carry figurines of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns carry a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns pose for a photo as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns pose for a photo as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown carries a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A clown carries a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
