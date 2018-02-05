Pitch invaders
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Newcastle United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, February 2018. REUTERS/David Klein
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stewards tackle a fan who invaded the pitch during the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
A pitch invader is stopped by a steward as Southampton play AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium, January 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Livepic
Match stewards chase after a fan who had invaded the pitch at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, July 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Graham Stuart Livepic
A male streaker on the pitch during a Scotland-Qatar friendly in Edinburgh, June 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate their victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final in Kiev, May 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A South Africa fan invades the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015, in Villa Park, Birmingham. Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A pitch invader is tackled by security during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Leeds. Action images via REUTERS / Ed Sykes
A pitch invader as Club Brugge plays Manchester United in Bruges, Belgium, August 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine
A fan invades the pitch as QPR celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium, August 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Ed Sykes
A streaker on the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Milton Keynes. Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A spectatator invades the pitch as Adelaide United plays Liverpool in Adelaide, Australia, July 2015. Action Images via REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Security personnel chase a streaker during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch, February 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A fan is caught by security officials for running onto the field during a 2014 World Cup Group E match between Switzerland and France in Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Security personnel tackle a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Security officials tackle a runner as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escape by climbing the outfield wall as the Toronto Blue Jays played the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at Wimbledon, July 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly against Austria in Vienna, November 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, April 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A streaker dives over the net at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 2002. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
