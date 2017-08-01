Playing underwater in Croatia
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Monkey business
India's fascination with the ancestors captured in pictures.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.