Pictures | Wed Aug 2, 2017 | 2:10am IST

Playing underwater in Croatia

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
1 / 11
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
2 / 11
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
3 / 11
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
4 / 11
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
5 / 11
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
6 / 11
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
7 / 11
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
8 / 11
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
9 / 11
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
10 / 11
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
11 / 11
