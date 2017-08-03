Plight of the Yazidi
A yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region. Iraq's Yazidis are marking three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them, but their ordeal is far from over despite the...more
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A yazidi man stands in front of destroyed houses in Iraq's Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. At least 9,900 of Iraq's Yazidis were killed or kidnapped in just days in the Islamic State attack in 2014, according to a study documenting the number...more
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee girl attends a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near...more
Yazidis visit a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Yazidi refugee women mourn during a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis...more
A yazidi man sits in a back of a vehicle in Sinjar region. Thousands of captured men were killed in what a United Nations commission called a genocide against the Yazidis, a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle...more
Yazidis play cards in a street in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around half of Sinjar in late 2015, effectively annexing it to the autonomous region they hope to convert into an independent state. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Yazidi refugees attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live in apartments provided by a UNHCR-sponsored housing scheme, near Thessaloniki, Greece....more
A yazidi boy passes destroyed houses in Sinjar region. Large parts of the city, which was also home to Muslim Kurds and Arabs, remain empty. Around 1,000 Yazidi families have returned to Sinjar since the city was retaken in 2015, according to Khalaf....more
An Iraqi Yazidi refugee boy attends a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them in Sinjar region, in the village of Nea Apollonia where more than 400 Yazidis live...more
A yazidi girl sits in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. Nearly 3,000 Yazidi women and children remain in Islamic State captivity, and control over Sinjar is disputed by rival armed factions and their regional patrons. Justice for the crimes Yazidis...more
Yazidis children sit outside their house in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers clean a street in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Kurdish forces attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Kurdish security forces stands guard in Sinjar region. Kurdish peshmerga forces retook around half of Sinjar in late 2015, effectively annexing it to the autonomous region they hope to convert into an independent state. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Yazidis children play in a playground in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Yazidi woman visits a cemetery during a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado...
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 34 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.