Plugged in: Indians on mobile phones

Hindu women use their mobile phones to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana inside a theatre in Bengaluru, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally for transgender rights in Mumbai, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
PM Narendra Modi takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
A woman talks on her mobile phone on a pavement in Kolkata, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Children play a game on a mobile phone at slum area in New Delhi, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A boy watches a movie on his mobile phone as he lies in a cot on a pavement in Kolkata, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A man talks on his mobile phone as he stands on the doorstep of a moving train in New Delhi, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kashmiri Muslims take pictures with their mobile phones upon seeing the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, also known as the Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A muslim woman speaks on her mobile phone as she walks through a market in Delhi, India December 14, 2016. Picture taken December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Muslim brides pose for a selfie as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Labourers speak on mobile phones opposite a public call office (PCO) in a market area in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her relative at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A fan of Argentina speaks on a mobile phone between pictures of Brazilian and Argentine soccer players on a roadside ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A laborer talks on his mobile phone while delivering supplies to a market in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
A security personnel (R) looks at his mobile phone during the Sri Lankan team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside on the eve of the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 01, 2010
People are reflected on a phone as they attend a protest against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Mumbai, India, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Men share a pair of earphones to listen via a phone as they assemble with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
