Pictures | Sat Feb 10, 2018 | 9:06pm IST

PM Modi in Palestine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves upon his arrival to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas embraces India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon Modi's arrival in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reviews the honour guard with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reviews the honour guard with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reviews the honour guard with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves upon the arrival of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas embraces India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during an news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

