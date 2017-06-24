Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 24, 2017 | 10:00pm IST

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) laughs with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Next Slideshows

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

24 Jun 2017
Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

23 Jun 2017
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

23 Jun 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

23 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast