Pictures | Wed Jan 17, 2018 | 8:00pm IST

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrives at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base in Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
The faithful sleep as they wait for Pope Francis to lead a mass at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base in Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis dolls made by inmates are displayed during a ceremony in Santa Monica prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
