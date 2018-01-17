Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrives at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base in Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
The faithful sleep as they wait for Pope Francis to lead a mass at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base in Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Maquehue Temuco Air Force base, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis dolls made by inmates are displayed during a ceremony in Santa Monica prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita, representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis visits the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis waves to people as he arrives at O'Higgins park where he will lead a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Nuns wave Vatican flags while standing behind a fence as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at O'Higgins park, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Maglio Perez
Faithful hold a giant Chilean flag as Pope Francis leads a mass at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel
A nun carries a foldable chair while waiting with others at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Israel PM Netanyahu in India
Our pictures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit to India.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Israel PM Netanyahu in India
Our pictures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit to India.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.