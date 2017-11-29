Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
South African crowned Miss Universe
Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Ivanka Trump in India
Our photos from Ivanka Trump's visit to India.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.