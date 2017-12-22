Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi newlyweds who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees line up to get food from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) near Balukhali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member, listens to a counterterrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he walks with Algeria's Senate President Abdelkader Bensalah in Algiers, Algeria December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A foot of the newborn Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Damaged building are pictured during fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi Federal Police and a man carry a civilian, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul, Iraq March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar, cries because her father died while crossing the border, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh October 16, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa, Syria August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa, Syria August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy cools off in an irrigation canal on the outskirts of Raqqa, Syria August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced woman from a drought-hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Christian, 28, a former U.S soldier who volunteered for the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against Islamic State in Raqqa as a sniper, reacts on a hot summer day in Harqala, west of Raqqa, Syria August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children attend their first class immediately after they were registered at school in Hazema, north Raqqa, Syria August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zeinab, 14, applies her makeup before heading to school inside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People, who chose to stay home, queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Mansour district while the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in western Mosul, Iraq March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes wait to be transported as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Rohingya refugee man lies at his shelter in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rapid Response forces members surround an injured boy as they treat him during a battle with Islamic State's militants south west of Mosul, Iraq February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes are transported to refugee camps as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, south of Mosul, Iraq February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul, Iraq February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy walks past a sign which reads 'Islamic State in Iraq and Syria' as fighting continues between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar cries while waiting to get a shelter in Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of southwestern Algeria January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement,...
Winter solstice on Stonehenge
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ringing in Christmas
'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.
India this week
Best of India from the week that was.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as winter cold wave sweeps across India.
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.