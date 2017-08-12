Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti riot policemen attempt to disperse protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An anti riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman walks past a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan policemen walk during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga walks during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policemen gestures during clashes with protesters, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga show shells from bullet shot by police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga walk in front of a burned shack, in Kibera slum, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga run away from police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga stand in front of a burned barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters stand near burning stalls in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga runs away from police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman holds a gun during a protest by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot policemen clash with protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A disabled man in a wheelchair passes by a burned barricade and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People help an injured protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An anti riot policeman listens to a woman seeking refuge at a deserted makeshift stall during protests by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, stands near burning tires during clashes with police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse demonstrators, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures as another supporter throws a stone during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People help an injured protester, supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga attempt to make peace with policemen in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot policemen deploy to disperse protesters in Mathare, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
