Thu Feb 8, 2018

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
