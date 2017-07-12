Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Site of the mass grave in the area known as La Pedraja, Burgos. Spain has hundreds of mass graves from the war and from ensuing decades of dictatorship under General Francisco Franco. Very few have been dug up due to a lack of funding and Spain's...more

Site of the mass grave in the area known as La Pedraja, Burgos. Spain has hundreds of mass graves from the war and from ensuing decades of dictatorship under General Francisco Franco. Very few have been dug up due to a lack of funding and Spain's "pact of forgetting" on its return to democracy in the 1970s. REUTERS/Juan Medina

