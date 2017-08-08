President Trump's Secret Service
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents work at a security checkpoint inside the lobby at Trump Tower, the permanent home of President Donald Trump, in Manhattan, New York, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Secret Service agents take positions on a tarmac as President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown municipal airport, New Jersey, after attending the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service agents arrive on a backup helicopter following President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, before his travel to Bedminister, New Jersey for the weekend, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Secret Service agent stands guard over the Presidential limo as President visits Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents maintain a watch before President Donald Trump departs for a trip to the G20 Summit from the White House in Washington, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Secret Service counter assault team members walks before President Donald Trump's inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Secret Service agents walk into Trump Tower, the permanent home of President Donald Trump, in Manhattan, New York City, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Secret Service agent stands guard on a tarmac while President Donald Trump boards Air force One at Morristown municipal airport, New Jersey, en route back to Washington, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Secret Service counter-assault team member keeps watch from the roof of the White House during a potential security threat on the North Lawn in Washington, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service for an event with fellow G7 leaders during their summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the Secret Service waits on The South Lawn before Marine One takes off carrying President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zach Gibson
A Secret Service counter-assault team arrives just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agent stands guard as Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump on board departs from Morristown municipal airport, New Jersey, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service agents secure the area outside The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend Easter Sunday service, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service agents tidy-up President Donald Trump's limousines as they wait for him to go out for the evening from the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents walk alongside of President Donald Trump's limousine as it passes empty viewing bleachers as he participates in the inaugural parade after his swearing in at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent watches the Marine One helicopter arrive to collect President Donald Trump to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf estate from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
