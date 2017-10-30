Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 31, 2017 | 4:05am IST

Pride in Taipei

A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
