Mon Jun 26, 2017

Pride worldwide

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
