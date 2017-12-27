Prince Harry on the radio
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in this undated still image taken from video. BBC via REUTERS/Handout
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Ringing in Christmas
'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.
India this week
Best of India from the week that was.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.