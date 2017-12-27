Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 27, 2017 | 8:25pm IST

Prince Harry on the radio

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain December 27, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in this undated still image taken from video. BBC via REUTERS/Handout

Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in this undated still image taken from video. BBC via REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry interviews former U.S. President Barack Obama, in Canada, in a 'Today Programme' exclusive, in this undated still image taken from video. BBC via REUTERS/Handout
Close
2 / 13
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 13
Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry talks to presenters as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry gestures as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry watches Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 13
Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry poses for a photograph with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Prince Harry reacts as he guest edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

27 Dec 2017
Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

26 Dec 2017
Ringing in Christmas

Ringing in Christmas

'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.

25 Dec 2017
India this week

India this week

Best of India from the week that was.

24 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.

Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.

Race on the beach

Race on the beach

Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast