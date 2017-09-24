Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 24, 2017 | 7:55pm IST

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games

Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 30
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), Governor General of Canada David Johnston (second row, second from R) and his wife Sharon Johnston applaud during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (first row, R) and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), Governor General of Canada David Johnston (second row, second from R) and his wife Sharon Johnston applaud during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 30
Meghan Markle (center, R, wearing dark red), girlfriend of Prince Harry, applauds as Prince Harry (not shown) addresses the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle (center, R, wearing dark red), girlfriend of Prince Harry, applauds as Prince Harry (not shown) addresses the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Meghan Markle (center, R, wearing dark red), girlfriend of Prince Harry, applauds as Prince Harry (not shown) addresses the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 30
Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 30
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 30
Members of the delegation from the United States enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of the delegation from the United States enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of the delegation from the United States enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 30
Spectators cheer for Team Canada during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spectators cheer for Team Canada during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Spectators cheer for Team Canada during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 30
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, U.S. first lady Melania Trump (second row, L) and Britain's Prince Harry (second row, second from L), attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 30
Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 30
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 30
Members of the United Kingdom delegation enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of the United Kingdom delegation enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of the United Kingdom delegation enter the venue during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 30
Soprano Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soprano Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Soprano Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 30
Team USA take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Team USA take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Team USA take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 30
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 30
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Singer Sarah McLachlan performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 30
Singer Alessia Cara performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Alessia Cara performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Singer Alessia Cara performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 30
Members of the Iraqi delegation march in during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of the Iraqi delegation march in during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of the Iraqi delegation march in during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 30
Actor Mike Myers speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Mike Myers speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Actor Mike Myers speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 30
First lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Prince Harry before attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Prince Harry before attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
First lady Melania Trump meets with Britain's Prince Harry before attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 30
Prince Harry meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Prince Harry meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 30
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace as she arrives to attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 30
Prince Harry gets a ride in a car during the "Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge" during the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry gets a ride in a car during the "Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge" during the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Prince Harry gets a ride in a car during the "Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge" during the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 30
First lady Melania Trump greets members of Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump greets members of Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
First lady Melania Trump greets members of Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 30
Entertainer Wayne Newton (2nd L) greets a reporter as he and the rest of first lady Melania Trump's delegation arrive to meet with Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Entertainer Wayne Newton (2nd L) greets a reporter as he and the rest of first lady Melania Trump's delegation arrive to meet with Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Entertainer Wayne Newton (2nd L) greets a reporter as he and the rest of first lady Melania Trump's delegation arrive to meet with Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 30
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets a waiting crowd as he visits The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Young

Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets a waiting crowd as he visits The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Young

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets a waiting crowd as he visits The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Young
Close
25 / 30
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets people outside CAMH The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets people outside CAMH The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry greets people outside CAMH The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
26 / 30
Prince Harry speaks to athletes during training at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry speaks to athletes during training at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Prince Harry speaks to athletes during training at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 30
Prince Harry speaks to an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry speaks to an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Prince Harry speaks to an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 30
Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Prince Harry speaks to athletes at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 30
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) watch Steve Arnold, Britain's vice-captain for the Invictus Games, during an event at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) watch Steve Arnold, Britain's vice-captain for the Invictus Games, during an event at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) watch Steve Arnold, Britain's vice-captain for the Invictus Games, during an event at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

22 Sep 2017
India v Australia second ODI

India v Australia second ODI

Our photos from the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata.

21 Sep 2017
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

21 Sep 2017
India vs Australia

India vs Australia

Highlights of the first match of a five-ODI series between India and Australia in Chennai.

17 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast