Prison beauty pageant in Brazil
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Mayana Rosa Alves (C) celebrates with partners after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Relatives of prisoners cheer during the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest has her hair fixed. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk inside the prison. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest fixes her hair. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A security inspector looks at a prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest line up. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk to the runway. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest prepare themselves. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Mayana Rosa Alves (R), a prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest caresses her daughter. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest sing during an evangelical act at the end of the contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
