Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 25, 2017 | 6:50am IST

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 13
Mayana Rosa Alves (C) celebrates with partners after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Mayana Rosa Alves (C) celebrates with partners after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Mayana Rosa Alves (C) celebrates with partners after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 13
Relatives of prisoners cheer during the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Relatives of prisoners cheer during the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Relatives of prisoners cheer during the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 13
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest has her hair fixed. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest has her hair fixed. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest has her hair fixed. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 13
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk inside the prison. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk inside the prison. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk inside the prison. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 13
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest fixes her hair. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest fixes her hair. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest fixes her hair. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 13
A security inspector looks at a prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A security inspector looks at a prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A security inspector looks at a prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 13
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest line up. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest line up. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest line up. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 13
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk to the runway. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk to the runway. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest walk to the runway. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 13
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest prepare themselves. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest prepare themselves. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest prepare themselves. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 13
Mayana Rosa Alves (R), a prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Mayana Rosa Alves (R), a prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Mayana Rosa Alves (R), a prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 13
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest caresses her daughter. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest caresses her daughter. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest caresses her daughter. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 13
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest sing during an evangelical act at the end of the contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest sing during an evangelical act at the end of the contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Prisoners and participants of the "TB Girl" beauty contest sing during an evangelical act at the end of the contest. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Next Slideshows

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

25 Nov 2017
March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

23 Nov 2017
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

22 Nov 2017
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration...

21 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Best of India from this week, in pictures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast