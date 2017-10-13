Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 2:20pm IST

Profile of Rohingya refugees: Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1 / 29
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2 / 29
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
3 / 29
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4 / 29
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5 / 29
Rohingya refugee Minara Begum, 18, holds her sick nine-day old-daughter, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. Begun said the last time she saw her husband was fifteen days ago, when they fled from their village in Myanmar when the army burned their home. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugee Minara Begum, 18, holds her sick nine-day old-daughter, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. Begun said the last time she saw her husband was fifteen days ago, when they fled from their village in Myanmar when the army burned...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Rohingya refugee Minara Begum, 18, holds her sick nine-day old-daughter, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. Begun said the last time she saw her husband was fifteen days ago, when they fled from their village in Myanmar when the army burned their home. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
6 / 29
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar...more

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7 / 29
A Rohingya refugee child crawls through mud in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee child crawls through mud in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A Rohingya refugee child crawls through mud in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
8 / 29
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9 / 29
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
10 / 29
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
11 / 29
Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
12 / 29
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
13 / 29
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14 / 29
Rohingya refugees bathe the remains of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees bathe the remains of a�family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Rohingya refugees bathe the remains of a�family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
15 / 29
Rohingya refugees react before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees react before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Rohingya refugees react before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
16 / 29
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
17 / 29
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 29
A Rohingya refugee is carried to safety after he collapsed while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee is carried to safety after he collapsed while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A Rohingya refugee is carried to safety after he collapsed while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
19 / 29
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
20 / 29
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
21 / 29
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
22 / 29
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
23 / 29
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
24 / 29
Rohingya refugees wait for aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees wait for aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait for aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
25 / 29
Rohingya cross a swollen river at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya cross a swollen river at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Rohingya cross a swollen river at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
26 / 29
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
27 / 29
Rohingya refugees queue for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees queue for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Rohingya refugees queue for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
28 / 29
Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
29 / 29
