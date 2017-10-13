Profile of Rohingya refugees: Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugee Minara Begum, 18, holds her sick nine-day old-daughter, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. Begun said the last time she saw her husband was fifteen days ago, when they fled from their village in Myanmar when the army burned...more
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar...more
A Rohingya refugee child crawls through mud in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees pose for a picture in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees bathe the remains of a�family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee is carried to safety after he collapsed while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees wait for aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya cross a swollen river at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees queue for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
