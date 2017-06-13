Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 5:45am IST

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 26
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 26
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 26
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 26
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 26
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 26
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 26
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 26
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 26
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 26
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 26
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 26
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 26
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 26
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 26
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 26
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 26
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

Next Slideshows

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

13 Jun 2017
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

13 Jun 2017
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

12 Jun 2017
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.

12 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast