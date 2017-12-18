Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Military police shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa,...more
An opposition supporter throws a tear-gas canister back towards police during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in...more
An opposition supporter gestures at a barricade during a protest after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras...more
A police officer fires tear gas towards opposition supporters during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa,...more
A woman overcome by tear gas covers her mouth while passing police officers during clashes between police and opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando...more
Pedestrians overcome by tear gas are seen during clashes between opposition supporters and police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed...more
Police officers shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa,...more
A family overcome by tear gas move away from clashes between opposition supporters and police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in...more
An opposition supporter carries rocks during a protest after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18,...more
An opposition supporter walks amid smoke during clashes with police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras...more
Military police shield themselves from rocks as they remove a barricade during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply...more
Police prepare to fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa,...more
Opposition supporters run away from police during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18,...more
A military police removes a burning tire from a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a bitterly contested...more
Military policemen remove rocks from a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in...more
Military policemen gather as they remove a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in...more
Military policemen walk along a street after removing a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential...more
A man waves a flag during a opposition supporters' protest after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 18, 2017....more
An opposition supporter burns a barricade to block a road, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters strand on a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Opposition supporters block a road with a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
An opposition supporter burns a barricade to block a road, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
