Pictures | Tue Dec 19, 2017 | 2:25am IST

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Military police shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An opposition supporter throws a tear-gas canister back towards police during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An opposition supporter gestures at a barricade during a protest after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A police officer fires tear gas towards opposition supporters during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman overcome by tear gas covers her mouth while passing police officers during clashes between police and opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Pedestrians overcome by tear gas are seen during clashes between opposition supporters and police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Police officers shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A family overcome by tear gas move away from clashes between opposition supporters and police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An opposition supporter carries rocks during a protest after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
An opposition supporter walks amid smoke during clashes with police after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Military police shield themselves from rocks as they remove a barricade during clashes with opposition supporters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Police prepare to fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Opposition supporters run away from police during clashes after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A military police removes a burning tire from a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a bitterly contested presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Military policemen remove rocks from a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Military policemen gather as they remove a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Military policemen walk along a street after removing a barricade settled by opposition supporters during a protest, after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A man waves a flag during a opposition supporters' protest after the country's electoral tribunal declared conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of a presidential vote, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
An opposition supporter burns a barricade to block a road, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Opposition supporters strand on a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Opposition supporters block a road with a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
An opposition supporter burns a barricade to block a road, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
